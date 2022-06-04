Two peddlers convicted sentenced for 10 years imprisonment

The 33rd Additional City Civil and Session court convicted two labourers from Kerala in a drug case and sentenced them to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fine of ₹1 lakh on Wednesday.

Johnson Joseph, 31, and Biju Abraham, 38, were arrested by Sudduguntepalya police in July 2017 on Taverekere Main road with 6.3 kg of hashish oil which they were trying to sell.

The duo from Kannur was working at rubber estates and used to prepare hashish oil themselves.