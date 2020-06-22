Two patients, one staffer at NIMHANS test positive

Three people in the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. While two of them were patients, the third was hospital staff. Following this, the health of a few patients and staff is being monitored. They are being quarantined in NIMHANS. All the primary contacts will be tested later this week.

On Saturday, a patient who came to the psychiatry emergency and ICU Block tested positive. Four patients adjacent to her were quarantined in another block, and 20 other patients, were shifted to another block as a precaution.

Another patient admitted in the neurosurgery department, who was kept in pre-operation ward for elective surgery for meningioma, also tested positive.

The 32-year-old hospital assistant who tested positive was working in another psychiatry female ward.

Shifted to Victoria Hospital

Officials at NIMHANS stated that all the three patients have been shifted to Victoria Hospital.

“None of these departments have stopped functioning as we have shifted the departments to other blocks,” said Shashidhara, Resident Medical Officer, NIMHANS.