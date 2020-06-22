Two patients, one staffer at NIMHANS test positive

Three people in the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. While two of them were patients, the third was hospital staff. Following this, the health of a few patients and staff is being monitored. They are being quarantined in NIMHANS. All the primary contacts will be tested later this week.
On Saturday, a patient who came to the psychiatry emergency and ICU Block tested positive. Four patients adjacent to her were quarantined in another block, and 20 other patients, were shifted to another block as a precaution.
Another patient admitted in the neurosurgery department, who was kept in pre-operation ward for elective surgery for meningioma, also tested positive.
The 32-year-old hospital assistant who tested positive was working in another psychiatry female ward.
Shifted to Victoria Hospital
Officials at NIMHANS stated that all the three patients have been shifted to Victoria Hospital.
“None of these departments have stopped functioning as we have shifted the departments to other blocks,” said Shashidhara, Resident Medical Officer, NIMHANS.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath