Two patients die in Raibag

Belagavi

06 May 2021 14:06 IST

Two COVID-19 patients died in Raibag on Thursday.

Ravi Tarale, former gram panchayat member, alleged that his mother and another patient had died due to oxygen scarcity and lack of proper treatment.

“I think more than 10 patients have died in the taluk hospital due to oxygen scarcity and lack of proper treatment here. The government should take action against the Tahsildar and the doctors in this hospital,” he demanded.

Officers, however, have denied that there was oxygen scarcity in Raibag.