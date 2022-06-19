Two pairs of father-son die in separate accidents on Father’s Day

Two pairs of father and son died in two separate accidents on Sunday, the day when Father’s Day was celebrated. While a pair from Rajajinagar in Bengaluru met with the accident near Mudigere, another pair from Tamil Nadu succumbed to injuries they suffered in an accident near Alur in Hassan district.

Narasimharaju, 58, a resident of Rajajinagar and his son Kiran Kumar, 23, died after the car they were travelling by hit a tree near Mudigere around 1.30 p.m. They were returning to Bengaluru after a visit to Dharmasthala. Narasimharaju’s wife Bharathi and daughter Prerana also suffered injuries in the incident. They have been shifted to Hassan for treatment. Mudigere police reached the spot and registered a case.

In another incident, Anjanappa, 40, and Karthik, 17, residents of Honnahutti village near Muthur in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, died when the car they were travelling by was hit by a canter truck near Eshwarahalli in Alur taluk around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Anjanappa, his son and three others were heading towards Dharmasthala when the truck from the opposite direction hit their vehicle. The three people injured in the incident are undergoing treatment in Hassan. Alur police have booked a case based on the statement by Puneeth, one of the injured.