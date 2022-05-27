Two open heart surgeries at KIMS

KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antartani speaking at a press conference in Hubballi on Friday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Doctors in KIMS Hubballi recently performed two open heart surgeries successfully.

“This is the first time that such a complicated operation was conducted by our doctors,” KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antartani told journalists in Hubballi on Friday.

A 68-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man who were suffering from heart-related ailments were cured of their conditions as a team of surgeons led by Dr. Antartani and Ullas Bisaleri carried out the surgery.

The team was guided by Director of Jayadeva Hospital C.N. Manjunath and other experts.

The hospital administration has congratulated the doctors, said Dr. Antartani.