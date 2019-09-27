Karnataka

Two old guards back as BJP Karnataka unit vice-presidents

The BJP old guards — Bhanuprakash and Nirmal Kumar Surana — have been appointed vice-presidents of the party’s State organisation.

An announcement in this regard was made on Thursday by BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel. The two leaders had been removed from these posts about two years ago when the party old guards had held a convention in Bengaluru under the banner ‘Save the party organisation’.

