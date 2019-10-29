Two of three suspected Maoists killed in Kerala were from Chikkamagaluru

Two suspected Maoists including a woman, native of Chikkamagaluru, were killed in a combat operation with the Thunderbolt, anti-Naxal force in Kerala, in Agali Police limits in Palakkad on Monday.

One of the deceased has been identified as Suresh, 40, of Angadi village in Mudigere taluk. The Kerala police identified the woman as Srimathi. “There is confusion about the identity of the lady. A team of officials from Chikkamagaluru have reached Palakkad. The team has already reached the spot of the incident. They will take the photos and identify the deceased,” Harish Pandey, SP of Chikkamagaluru, told The Hindu.

Suresh had been facing 21 cases in different police stations of Chikkamagaluru district. A BA graduate from Mudigere, he had been involved in social activities since his student days. Later he joined the movement for the rights of Adivasis.

When The Hindu spoke to Suresh's elder brother Manjunath, he said he had no official communication from the police about his death. Through television, he and his family members got to know about the incident. “He was the only one to study up to degree in our family. He left us 19-20 years ago. None of us has seen him since then,” he said. Suresh is survived by mother Siddamma, three sisters, besides the brother.

It is not clear when the bodies would reach the district. “The families would be informed once the identification is finalised”, the SP added.

There have been no incidents involving suspected Maoists in Chikkamagaluru district in recent years.