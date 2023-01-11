ADVERTISEMENT

Two nursery students drown in open sump

January 11, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Two nursery students drowned in a sump in a government building at Gurlahosur village in Belagavi district on Tuesday.

Shlok Shambhulingappa Gudi and Chidanand Prakash Salunke, both four years old, fell into the sump of the under-construction Walmiki Bhavan in the town.

The children fell into the open sump when they were walking home from school. No one noticed it as the sump was on the side of the road. Their parents got worried when they did not return home after school. When they began searching, they found the bodies.

The Saundatti police have registered a case.

