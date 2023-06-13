Two not-for-profit hospitals to be set up in city

June 13, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Brigade Foundation, a not-for-profit initiative of Brigade Group, has announced the setting up of two not-for-profit 100-bed hospitals in association with St. John’s Medical College Hospital.

The hospitals will come up at Brigade Group’s integrated housing projects Brigade Meadows on Kanakapura Road and at Brigade EL-Dorado at AeroPark/ Hardware Park in North Bangalore. The hospitals are expected to be operational in calendar years 2024 and 2025, respectively, according to a release.

M.R. Jaishankar, executive chairman, Brigade Enterprises Limited, said, “Brigade is happy to announce these corporate philanthropic initiatives in the field of healthcare to benefit the neighbourhood apart from thousands of residents in our projects.”

Rev. Dr. Paul Parathazham, the Director of St. John’s Medical College and Hospital, said, “These two not-for-profit hospitals will help St. John’s expand its services to other parts of the city of Bangalore and take forward its mission to deliver affordable healthcare, especially to the underserved.”

