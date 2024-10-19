GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two new veterinary colleges will come up in Karnataka: Minister

Permission was denied for establishing a private veterinary college in the State, discloses Minister for Animal Husbandry Venkatesh

Published - October 19, 2024 08:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh, and Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurating a seminar for the State veterinary officers in Mysuru on Saturday, October 19.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh, and Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurating a seminar for the State veterinary officers in Mysuru on Saturday, October 19. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh on Saturday, October 19, said two new veterinary colleges will come up in Karnataka.

Speaking at the inauguration of the workshop for the State veterinary officers and the vaccination drive for the foot and mouth disease for cattle, at KSOU convocation hall here, the Minister said a proposal was before the State government to set up a private veterinary college in the State. However, based on the Chief Minister’s instructions, the permission for establishing the veterinary college by the private institutions was denied. At the same time, the government gave its nod for starting two new veterinary colleges, he explained.

To ease the shortage of trained officers in the Department of Animal Husbandry, the appointment of 400 veterinary officers was in progress, he said, adding that 700 D group employees were also being recruited.

He said the government is committed to strengthening the department and making necessary appointments.

The Minister also said that the demands put forth by the veterinary officers’ association will be looked into.

Mr. Venkatesh directed the officers to ensure that the foot and mouth vaccine drive was completed by the end of this month. The officers must visit villages in the morning to administer the vaccine to the cattle when the farmers are around.

The officers must respond to the complaints from the farmers, he advised.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa also spoke.

K. Harish Gowda, MLA, Manje Gowda, MLC, Department Commissioner Roopa, Director Manjunath Palegar, and others were present.

