Two new taluks yet to materialise in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru

The previous Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government had announced Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru district and Shantigrama in Hassan as new taluks. However, there is hardly any progress in reconstituting the boundaries and setting up offices in the new taluks. The delay has been attributed to the change in parties at the helm.

Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru

In the budget in February 2019, the then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy announced Kalasa as a new taluk. People of Kalasa hobli in Mudigere taluk had been demanding this for a long time. Residents of some villages near Kudremukh had to travel up to 100 km to reach their taluk headquarters to get official work done. They were hoping that the government’s announcement would offer some relief. However, there has been no progress.

Lakshman Achar, a CPI leader in Kalasa, told The Hindu that there has been no development on the ground since the announcement. “A meeting of officers was held in Kalasa regarding the taluk. There were differences over including villages of Balur hobli in the new taluk. Since then, we have not heard of any further development,” he said.

Initially, the district administration had proposed to include villages of Kalasa and Balur hoblis in the new taluk. People of Balur hobli had urged the district administration to retain them in Mudigere itself.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kumara, on Friday, told The Hindu that the district administration had sent a proposal to the State government for final notification. The administration had proposed the new taluk with villages under Kalasa hobli alone.

Shantigrama in Hassan

With no demands or protests by the local people, the State government in March 2019 announced Shantigrama, about 12 km from Hassan, as a new taluk. Residents received the announcement with surprise. They welcomed the move stating that it would be helpful. However, there has hardly been progress since.

Raghu Hongere, JD(S) Hassan district spokesperson, and a native of Hongere in Shantigrama hobli, said his party declared it a taluk when it was in power, but the party in power now has not taken any step.

Earlier on September 17, the government announced Ajjampura in Chikkamagaluru district as a new taluk. The taluk office has come up there but not the other offices.