ADVERTISEMENT

Two new judges of HC assume office

February 10, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka and the Karnataka State Bar Council on Friday offered a customary welcome to the two newly appointed judges - Justices Vijaykumar A. Patil and Justice Rajesh Rai K., who took oath of office from the Governor on Thursday evening.

Born on October 14, 1975, Justice Patil, from Belagavi, had completed his law degree from University Law College, Dharwad, and later secured LL.M from the same varsity with second rank. He began is career as an advocate in 1999 and worked in the law chambers of Ashok B. Hinchigeri, who later served as a judge of the High Court. He was serving as an additional government advocate for Karnataka in the High Court prior to his election as a judge.

Justice Rai, born on June 1, 1974, in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, had secured his law degree from Vivekananda Law College, Puttur, and began his practice in law in 1999. He had worked as an advocate in the law chamber of John Micheal Cunha, who later became a district judge and subsequently served as a judge of the High Court. Justice Rai had also served as the State government pleader, a Central Government Senior Panel Counsel, Special Public Prosecutor for Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US