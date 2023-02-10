Two new judges of HC assume office

February 10, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka and the Karnataka State Bar Council on Friday offered a customary welcome to the two newly appointed judges - Justices Vijaykumar A. Patil and Justice Rajesh Rai K., who took oath of office from the Governor on Thursday evening.

Born on October 14, 1975, Justice Patil, from Belagavi, had completed his law degree from University Law College, Dharwad, and later secured LL.M from the same varsity with second rank. He began is career as an advocate in 1999 and worked in the law chambers of Ashok B. Hinchigeri, who later served as a judge of the High Court. He was serving as an additional government advocate for Karnataka in the High Court prior to his election as a judge.

Justice Rai, born on June 1, 1974, in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, had secured his law degree from Vivekananda Law College, Puttur, and began his practice in law in 1999. He had worked as an advocate in the law chamber of John Micheal Cunha, who later became a district judge and subsequently served as a judge of the High Court. Justice Rai had also served as the State government pleader, a Central Government Senior Panel Counsel, Special Public Prosecutor for Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.