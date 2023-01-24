ADVERTISEMENT

Two new judges join High Court, taking number to 51

January 24, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, and Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale of the High Court of Karnataka with newly sworn-in judges Venkatesh Naik T. and Ramachandra D. Huddar at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The number of judges in the High Court of Karnataka rose to 51 on Tuesday as two additional judges were administered the oath of office by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Born in Mutnal in Belagavi district, 59-year-old Justice Ramachandra D. Huddar, completed the law degree course from R.L. Law College in Belagavi. He was selected for the post of Munif in the State Judicial Services in 1995 and later promoted to the cadre of district judge. He has served as Additional Registrar General and Registrar (Administration) in the High Court. He has also served as the judge of the special court to exclusively deal with criminal cases against MLAs and MPs in Karnataka. He was serving as the Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge prior to his elevation.

A native of Madakaripura in Chidradurga district, 47-year-old Venkatesh Naik T. joined the State Judicial Service in 2012 as a district judge. He was the only one selected for the post out of 691 candidates in the 2011 batch recruitment process conducted by the High Court. He has served in various posts, including Registrar (Administration), High Court; Principal Secretary, Department of Law, Government of Karnataka. He was serving as the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Bengaluru Rural district, prior to his election.

