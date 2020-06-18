Two new infections, active cases drop to 11

MYSURU
The number of active cases dropped further in Mysuru on Thursday with the discharge of six patients. Two new infections were reported on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 123. Of the two, one is a primary contact and another is a Maharashtra returnee, who was in facility quarantine.
Till date, the active cases stand at 11. So far, 112 patients had been discharged.
As many as 132 people are in facility quarantine for seven days and 1,657 persons are in home quarantine for 14 days.
Meanwhile, clinics and private hospitals had been told to report fever cases to the Health Department and such cases would be subjected to COVID-19 testing.
With new facilities opened in the district for sample collection, the health authorities have urged the public to visit the government hospitals in taluks besides the government healthcare facilities in Mysuru for giving samples for testing. Also, random sampling of people living in containment areas had been taken up to check the spread of the contagion.
