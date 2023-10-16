ADVERTISEMENT

Two new contraceptives launched in Karnataka

October 16, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday launched two new contraceptives -- SubDermal Single Rod contraceptive Implants and SC- MPA Injectable contraceptive -- which are regarded as effective spacing options.

The contraceptives were launched at State Family Planning Summit - “New Choices, New Horizons” - in Bengaluru on Monday. Four districts from Karnataka — Bengaluru, Bidar, Mysuru, and Yadgir — are among the 40 districts in 10 States in the country where the new options will be introduced on a pilot basis. The State Health Department has identified the healthcare facilities in the four districts where the new contraceptive methods will be introduced.

“The country still has significant need for modern contraception. As many as 47.7% of births in India are poorly spaced and in Karnataka 56.2% of births are poorly spaced, impacting the maternal and infant morbidity. Therefore, ensuring healthy birth spacing remains a priority for the state,” said a release

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US