HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two new contraceptives launched in Karnataka

October 16, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday launched two new contraceptives -- SubDermal Single Rod contraceptive Implants and SC- MPA Injectable contraceptive -- which are regarded as effective spacing options.

The contraceptives were launched at State Family Planning Summit - “New Choices, New Horizons” - in Bengaluru on Monday. Four districts from Karnataka — Bengaluru, Bidar, Mysuru, and Yadgir — are among the 40 districts in 10 States in the country where the new options will be introduced on a pilot basis. The State Health Department has identified the healthcare facilities in the four districts where the new contraceptive methods will be introduced.

“The country still has significant need for modern contraception. As many as 47.7% of births in India are poorly spaced and in Karnataka 56.2% of births are poorly spaced, impacting the maternal and infant morbidity. Therefore, ensuring healthy birth spacing remains a priority for the state,” said a release

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.