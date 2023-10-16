Two new contraceptives launched in Karnataka

October 16, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday launched two new contraceptives -- SubDermal Single Rod contraceptive Implants and SC- MPA Injectable contraceptive -- which are regarded as effective spacing options.

The contraceptives were launched at State Family Planning Summit - “New Choices, New Horizons” - in Bengaluru on Monday. Four districts from Karnataka — Bengaluru, Bidar, Mysuru, and Yadgir — are among the 40 districts in 10 States in the country where the new options will be introduced on a pilot basis. The State Health Department has identified the healthcare facilities in the four districts where the new contraceptive methods will be introduced.

“The country still has significant need for modern contraception. As many as 47.7% of births in India are poorly spaced and in Karnataka 56.2% of births are poorly spaced, impacting the maternal and infant morbidity. Therefore, ensuring healthy birth spacing remains a priority for the state,” said a release