Bengaluru

24 May 2020 02:29 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday identified two more containment zones in the city.

Puttenahalli in Bommanahalli zone and Marappanapalya in West zone reported one case each on Saturday. This takes the tally of containment zones in the city to 21.

Advertising

Advertising