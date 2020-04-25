Two new cases of KFD

Two persons have been diagnosed with Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), known as monkey fever, in the district on Friday.

The blood samples of a 45-year-old woman from Biluve village in Tirthahalli taluk tested positive for KFD on Friday. She was suffering from fever and pain in joints since April 20. Another positive case was reported from Hasige village in Sagar taluk on Friday. The 35-year-old male had been admitted to a private hospital in Manipal in Udupi district for treatment.

With this, the total number of KFD positive cases in the district since January 1 has touched 163, including 127 cases from Tirthahalli taluk and 36 cases from Sagar taluk. Meanwhile, the blood samples of two persons from Aralagodu gram panchayat limits in Sagar taluk, the epicentre of the outbreak in 2019, has been sent to Viral Diagnostic Laboratory in Shivamogga for testing.