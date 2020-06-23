Karnataka

Two new cases in Kodagu; total tally at eight

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kodagu on Tuesday, taking the district tally to eight.

The two new patients are the children of a 36-year-old fruit trader (P-9215) from Sirangala village in Somawarapet taluk who had tested positive on Monday. The 17-year-old and 14-year-old children had been shifted to the designated COVID-19 hospital. However, the trader’s wife has tested negative.

As many as 30 houses with 122 families in Sirangala village in Kodlipet hobli of Kodagu have been brought under containment zone. Also, Doddahalli village in Shanivarasanthe hobli with about 137 families living in 37 houses has been declared a containment area. Entry to the villages has been sealed restricting the movement of residents.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said two students from the containment area would get separate classroom to appear for SSLC examination starting June 25. “They shall be picked up from the village to the exam centre and dropped back. This arrangement will continue until the exam gets over,” she said.

