Two murders reported in Shivamogga

December 18, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Hassan

A 45-year-old woman was found murdered at Honnetalu village near Agumbe in Tirthahalli taluk on Sunday. Parvathi, a native of Holalkere in Chitradurga district, had been working in a plantation.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the murder. Only further investigation could reveal the motive behind the murder, he said.

In another case a 26-year-old person was found murdered at Thaduneer village in Sorab taluk. Saleem had been missing for the last three days. His body was found in a farmland.

Sorab Police have registered a case.