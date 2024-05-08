ADVERTISEMENT

Two murdered in Shivamogga

Published - May 08, 2024 08:40 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Two people were found murdered at Lashkar Mohalla in Shivamogga on Wednesday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Sohail alias Sebu, 32, and Gouse, 30. The incident happened around 5.30 p.m. It is said that both visited Lakshkar Mohalla with the intention to attacking a resident of the locality. This led to a clash, in which they were murdered.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar and other senior officers rushed to the spot. The Superintendent of Police informed the media that the two were murdered by a group of unknown people. They hit them with sharp weapons and threw heavy stones at them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US