Two murdered in separate incidents

February 11, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

A goods vehicle driver was bludgeoned to death by his neighbour at a bar on Alasahalli Main Road in Varthur on Friday night .

The deceased Muniyappa, 45, and the accused Sridhar, a vegetable vendor, were residents of Nekkundi in Dommasandra and known to each other. Muniyappa used to complain about Sridhar’s bad company and affairs to his father regularly Sridhar got to know that it was Muniyappa who was creating problems between him and his father and was waiting for the opportunity to teach him a lesson.

On Friday night, Sridhar noticed Muniyappa walking into the bar after work, followed him and attacked with iron rod and escaped. The profusely bleeding Muniyappa was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The Varthur police registered a case of murder against Sridhar and arrested him within a few hours of the incident.

Second case

In another incident, a 25-year-old delivery executive was stabbed to death over old enmity in K.S. Layout on Friday night.

The deceased Sharath had a face off with the accused Lokesh and Santosh who belonged to his rival gang. Both the accused and the deceased were waiting for an opportunity to attack each other .

On Friday, Sharath confronted Lokesh and Santosh and tried to attack, but in retaliation the duo overpowered him, and Lokesh who was carrying a knife, stabbed Sharath and escaped. The K.S. Layout Police have registered a case of murder and efforts are on to track down the accused who are on the run.