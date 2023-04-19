ADVERTISEMENT

Two motorists killed in separate accidents

April 19, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A scooter rider was killed after a speeding motorcycle collided with him head-on on Karumariamman temple road in Kengeri on Monday.

The victim, Pramod, 26, sustained severe head injuries and was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed on Wednesday. The Kengeri traffic police have registered a case and are investigating.

In another incident, a 61-year-old motorcycle rider sustained severe head injuries on Monday and succumbed on Wednesday. The deceased, Nagappa, was riding the motorcycle between Sonnenahalli and Kengeri. A speeding car knocked him down. Nagappa sustained severe injuries and was admitted to a private hospital where he died.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US