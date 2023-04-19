HamberMenu
Two motorists killed in separate accidents

April 19, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A scooter rider was killed after a speeding motorcycle collided with him head-on on Karumariamman temple road in Kengeri on Monday.

The victim, Pramod, 26, sustained severe head injuries and was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed on Wednesday. The Kengeri traffic police have registered a case and are investigating.

In another incident, a 61-year-old motorcycle rider sustained severe head injuries on Monday and succumbed on Wednesday. The deceased, Nagappa, was riding the motorcycle between Sonnenahalli and Kengeri. A speeding car knocked him down. Nagappa sustained severe injuries and was admitted to a private hospital where he died.

