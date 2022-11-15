  1. EPaper
Two motorcyclists die as tipper truck rams them

November 15, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Two people died and another was injured when a tipper truck rammed two motorcycles near Khanapur on Tuesday.

Those who were killed in the road accident were 27-year-old Praveen Kolkar of Hidalagi and 21-year-old Aishwarya Narasannanavar of Mazagaon. They died on the spot. They were on two different motorcycles. Santosh Kumar, who was riding one of the two motorcycles, was injured.

Praveen Kolkar was on his way from Nandagad to Khanapur and Santosh was bound for Belagavi from Khanapur.

The truck driver is absconding. A case has been registered.

