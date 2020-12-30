Two more U.K. returnees test positive

Bengaluru

30 December 2020 02:14 IST

With two more U.K. returnees testing positive on Tuesday, a total of 29 persons have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 2,127 who returned to Karnataka from the U.K. from December 1 till December 22, 1,903 have been tested.

The State on Tuesday reported 662 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 9,17,571. With four deaths, the toll rose to 12,074. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,344 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,93,617. Of the remaining 11,861 active patients, 206 were being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.76%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.6%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 370 cases, taking its tally to 3,87,278. With two deaths from Bengaluru, the toll here rose to 4,306. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 7,750. As many as 86,399 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 76,244 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total tests rose to 1,38,58,850.