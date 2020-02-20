Two more test positive for KFD in Shivamogga dist.

As many as two positive cases of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as monkey fever, have been reported in the district on Tuesday.

A 16-year-old migrant agriculture labourer, who was working in Kelakere in Tirthahalli taluk, tested positive for KFD on Tuesday. He was suffering from ache in joints and high fever since February 12.

Ashoka M.V., Tirthahalli Taluk Health Officer, said that the patient hails from Chitradurga district and he had came to Tirthahalli taluk to work in arecanut plantations. He is being treated at McGann Hospital, a government hospital.

This is the fourth case of migrant worker getting infected with KFD in Tirthahalli taluk in the past two months.

Another positive case reported on Tuesday was from Mandavalli village in Sagar taluk.

The victim has been identified as a 50-year-old agriculture labourer and a resident of the same village.

Mohan K.S., Sagar Taluk Health Officer, said that the victim had refused to get vaccinated during a drive taken up in Mandavalli village. He is being treated at government general hospital in Sagar city.

With this, the total number of KFD positive cases reported in the district since January 1 has raised to 53 of which 43 cases are from Tirthahalli taluk and 10 are from Sagar taluk.

Of the 53 patients, 18 patients are being treated as inpatients at various hospitals at present.