Two more taken into custody in Goudar murder case

Belagavi/HUBBALLI

14 December 2020 01:05 IST

CBI team camped in Vijayapura for two days to catch them

CBI sleuths took into custody Chandrashekhar Indi alias Chandu Mama and Nagappa in Vijayapura on Saturday in connection with the murder of the former zilla Panchayat member Yogeshgouda Goudar.

Chandrasekhar Indi is said to be an associate and uncle of Vinay Kulkarni, former Minister who is now lodged in Hindalga Jail on the charge of murder.

Nagappa is said to be an associate of Dharmaraj Chadachan, a repeat offender from Vijayapura.

A team of investigators that was camping in Vijayapura for two days took them into custody.

First, the team members picked up Chandrashekhar Indi from the premises of a private hospital where he had gone to see his ailing father.

They also took into custody Nagappa, another accused in the case.

Both were brought to Dharwad.

The CBI had summoned Chandrashekhar Indi several times for questioning earlier.

He is facing the charge of procuring country-made pistols from Dharmaraj Chadachan of Vijayapura district and handing them over to the assailants of Yogeeshgouda Goudar.

Nagappa is facing the charge of handing over the pistols to Chandrasekhar Indi.

Both the accused are likely to be produced before the Special CBI Court on Sunday.

Sources said that the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing into the possible involvement of Dharmaraj Chadachan in the murder conspiracy.