Two more RTPS units shut down

All eight power generation units of Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS) were shut on Sunday at Shaktinagar in Raichur district because of the complete dip in demand for power in the State.
Meanwhile, one of the two units, with a capacity of 800 mw, at the Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) generated 421 mw of power on Tuesday.
RTPS has eight units, with a total capacity of 1,720 MW. Units 1 to 7 generate a total of 1,470 mw (210 x 7) of power, while unit 8 generates 250 mw of power. YTPS has two units with a capacity of 1,600 mw (800 x 2). In the first week of June, RTPS shut six of its power generation units because of the dip in demand for power. Now, the other two units too are closed as there is no demand for thermal power.
An engineer of the maintenance division of RTPS told The Hindu that the demand had not increased as many industries and commercial units have been closed due to COVID-19 outbreak. And, wind and solar power generation have reached a peak due to sufficient rainfall after the onset of monsoon. Hence, the base load of thermal power generation is reduced, he added. Normally, thermal units are shut during annual maintenance or for technical reasons. Now, all eight units of RTPS have been shut down due to no demand.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath