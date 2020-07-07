Two more RTPS units shut down

All eight power generation units of Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS) were shut on Sunday at Shaktinagar in Raichur district because of the complete dip in demand for power in the State.

Meanwhile, one of the two units, with a capacity of 800 mw, at the Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) generated 421 mw of power on Tuesday.

RTPS has eight units, with a total capacity of 1,720 MW. Units 1 to 7 generate a total of 1,470 mw (210 x 7) of power, while unit 8 generates 250 mw of power. YTPS has two units with a capacity of 1,600 mw (800 x 2). In the first week of June, RTPS shut six of its power generation units because of the dip in demand for power. Now, the other two units too are closed as there is no demand for thermal power.

An engineer of the maintenance division of RTPS told The Hindu that the demand had not increased as many industries and commercial units have been closed due to COVID-19 outbreak. And, wind and solar power generation have reached a peak due to sufficient rainfall after the onset of monsoon. Hence, the base load of thermal power generation is reduced, he added. Normally, thermal units are shut during annual maintenance or for technical reasons. Now, all eight units of RTPS have been shut down due to no demand.