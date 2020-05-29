Two more positive cases in Mandya

Mandya

29 May 2020 14:54 IST

Two more positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Mandya district on Friday, taking the district’s total figure to 257.

The new patients, P-2548 and P-2549, a 10-year-old boy and a 50-year-old man respectively , are natives of K.R. Pet. They are settled in Mumbai and had recently returned to the district, said sources at the district administration. The rapid spread of COVID-19 in Maharashtra had prompted them to return.

Sources at the Department of Health and Family Welfare said that 28 of the total 257 have been discharged upon their recovery. The new patients have been admitted to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) in the town.