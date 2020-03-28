Two more positive cases in Dakshina Kannada

A 10-month-old baby and a 21-year-old man have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada taking the total number of positive cases to seven in the district.

The child is from Sajipanadu village in Bantwal taluk and the man is from Karaya village in Belthangady taluk.

A State Government bulletin on COVID-19 on Friday said that as per preliminary investigation the child had been taken to Kerala.

Detailed investigation is under process and six primary contacts have been traced and they are under home quarantine. The child is now isolated at a designated hospital.

Meanwhile, the District Health Officer said that the man from Karaya village had landed from Dubai at Bengaluru airport on March 21.

He later reached his village by travelling on a KSRTC bus. As he was suffering from fever and cough, he was admitted to the government hospital in Puttur on March 24. Hist throat swabs tested positive on March 27.

His close relatives have been quarantined and contact tracing is on. The patient’s condition is stable.