Two more KFD cases reported in Karnataka

February 16, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Two more cases of KFD were reported in Karnataka on Friday, February 16. One each was reported from Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts. With that, the total number of cases reported in the State since January 1 has increased to 99.

Of the infected, 70 people have been discharged and 27 are under treatment. So far, two people have died due to the viral infection. As of Friday, the total number of cases in Shivamogga district increased to 35 and in Chikkamagaluru, it increased to 24.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has appealed to the people in the KFD-affected areas to consult doctors if they develop symptoms of the disease. Common symptoms of the infection are a high fever, redness in the eyes, and body pain.

CONNECT WITH US