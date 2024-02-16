GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two more KFD cases reported in Karnataka

February 16, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Two more cases of KFD were reported in Karnataka on Friday, February 16. One each was reported from Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts. With that, the total number of cases reported in the State since January 1 has increased to 99.

Of the infected, 70 people have been discharged and 27 are under treatment. So far, two people have died due to the viral infection. As of Friday, the total number of cases in Shivamogga district increased to 35 and in Chikkamagaluru, it increased to 24.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has appealed to the people in the KFD-affected areas to consult doctors if they develop symptoms of the disease. Common symptoms of the infection are a high fever, redness in the eyes, and body pain.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.