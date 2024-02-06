ADVERTISEMENT

Two more KFD cases reported in Chikkamagaluru

February 06, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Two more people were found infected with Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) in Chikkamagaluru district on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of cases in the district has increased to six. Besides these, one case was found in Uttara Kannada district on the day. There were no fresh cases in Shivamogga.

As of Tuesday, the total number of active cases in the State was 25. Of them, 22 are undergoing treatment in wards, while three are in intensive care units of private hospitals. So far, 41 have recovered, and two people have died.

