GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two more KFD cases reported in Chikkamagaluru

February 06, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Two more people were found infected with Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) in Chikkamagaluru district on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of cases in the district has increased to six. Besides these, one case was found in Uttara Kannada district on the day. There were no fresh cases in Shivamogga.

As of Tuesday, the total number of active cases in the State was 25. Of them, 22 are undergoing treatment in wards, while three are in intensive care units of private hospitals. So far, 41 have recovered, and two people have died.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hassan / disease / health / death

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.