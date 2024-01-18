GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two more, including main accused, arrested in moral policing and gang rape case

With the arrest of Ibrahim Gouse and Thousif Ahmed Chowti, both residents of Akki Alur, the number of those in custody has gone up to 10, according to the Haveri Police

January 18, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Haveri Police have arrested two more people, including the prime accused, in connection with the case of moral policing and gang rape in Hangal, taking the total number of arrests to 10.

According to the police, Ibrahim Gouse and Thousif Ahmed Chowti, both residents of Akki Alur in Hangal taluk, have been arrested.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police of Haveri C. Gopal, who is now leading the investigation, Thousif is the prime accused.

He was absconding and was arrested in Hyderabad, while Irbrahim was arrested in Akki Alur.

Meanwhile, the BJP has decided to stage a protest by Leader of Opposition R. Ashok and the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Haveri on January 20 demanding that the State government hand over the case to a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

