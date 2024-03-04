Two more die due to KFD, total deaths increases to eight

March 04, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

Two more people died due to Kyasanur Forest Disease on Monday, increasing the total deaths to eight in the state since January 1.

One each in Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru died due to the viral infection, according to the bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

A 71-year-old person from Melpal in N.R. Pura taluk had been under treatment in Manipal. He died on Monday. Besides that, two more people from Chikkamagaluru were found to have contracted the virus. The total number of cases reported in Chikkamagaluru increased to 53. Among them, three died so far, 36 recovered, and 14 are under treatment.

Uttara Kannada has reported 50 cases of KFD so far. Among them, four died, 38 recovered, and eight are under treatment. In Shivamogga, so far, 43 cases have been reported. Of them, 40 have recovered, one has died, and two are under treatment.

The KFD spreads through tick bites. Those who develop symptoms like high fever, redness in the eyes, and body pain have been advised to consult doctors.

