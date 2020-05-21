Two more Dharwad patients discharged

DHARWAD

21 May 2020 06:59 IST

Two more patients were discharged after their recovery from COVID-19, from the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi, on Tuesday night, Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa has said.

The throat swab samples of the two patients, a 30-year-old woman (P-430) from Mulla Oni and a 13-year-old girl (P-431) from Azad Nagar in Hubballi, tested negative on two occasions. Doctors have also confirmed that no lung-related problems were detected in both of them during X-ray screening, she said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Deepa has issued orders de-notifying the containment zone at Mulla Oni as all seven persons from this area who had tested positive for COVID-19 have been cured and discharged from KIMS and no fresh cases have been reported during the last 28 days. The de-notification of the containment zone became effective on Wednesday and orders declaring buffer zones too have been withdrawn, stated a release.

