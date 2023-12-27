ADVERTISEMENT

Two more deaths reported; 74 new COVID cases in Karnataka

December 27, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State on Tuesday reported two more COVID deaths — one each in Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru. With this, the total number of deaths since December 15 has touched nine and the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.70%.

Two 51-year-old male patients diagnosed with SARI in Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru succumbed to the illness on December 23 and 25. While both had hypertension, one had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and another had suffered a Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA) in the past.

With 74 new cases, the total number of active cases touched 464 on Tuesday. As many as 6,403 tests were done in the last 24 hours of which 4,680 were RT-PCR test. With this, the test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 1.15%. Of the 464 active patients, 41 are being treated in hospitals and 16 of these are under intensive care.

