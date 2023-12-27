GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two more deaths reported; 74 new COVID cases in Karnataka

December 27, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State on Tuesday reported two more COVID deaths — one each in Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru. With this, the total number of deaths since December 15 has touched nine and the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.70%.

Two 51-year-old male patients diagnosed with SARI in Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru succumbed to the illness on December 23 and 25. While both had hypertension, one had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and another had suffered a Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA) in the past.

With 74 new cases, the total number of active cases touched 464 on Tuesday. As many as 6,403 tests were done in the last 24 hours of which 4,680 were RT-PCR test. With this, the test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 1.15%. Of the 464 active patients, 41 are being treated in hospitals and 16 of these are under intensive care.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.