Two more COVID-19 deaths in Bidar, one in Udupi

KALABURAGI/udupi

20 June 2020 00:59 IST

This is the second COVID-19 death in Udupi district

Bidar reported two more deaths and 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday taking the novel coronavirus death toll to 11 and the total number of detected cases to 411 in the district.

As per the media bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, P-7959, a 45-year-old man who had a history of travel from Telangana was admitted to the designated hospital in Bidar on June 13 after he complained of fever and breathlessness. He died on June 18.

The other patient, P-7962, a 70-year-old man, who was diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, was brought dead to the designated hospital in Bidar on June 11. The bulletin noted that he had complained of fever and breathlessness and was a known case of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

With the new deaths, Bidar is in second place with Kalaburagi on COVID-19 fatalities after Bengaluru Urban that continues to maintain the top position with 58 deaths.

There were 146 active cases in Bidar after the discharge of three patients upon recovery on Friday.

One dead in Udupi

A 54-year-old person died by COVID-19 in Udupi district on June 18. This is the second COVID-19 death in the district. G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, said here on Friday that a group of four had come from Mumbai to Thekkatte at 2.30 p.m. on June 18. They first went to the District Receiving Centre. Their temperature was checked through thermal scanning.

Since their temperature was normal, they were sent to home quarantine. But the 54-year-old man died at home at 5 p.m. The exact reason for his death would be known only after a post-mortem. But his swab had tested positive for COVID-19. This was the second COVID-19 death in Udupi district, he said.

Mr. Jagadeesha appealed to people saying the sooner the symptoms were identified and tested, the more were the chances to save lives.

People should not hide facts (related to their health). Since the person from Mumbai died within four hours of his arrival at Thekkatte and did not give information about his health, it became difficult to save him, he said.

13 test positive in DK

Seven persons who returned from Sharjah and four who returned from Saudi Arabia tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. As many as 30 were discharged following treatment.

According to the health bulletin by the district administration, the seven returned from Sharjah on June 16. Six of them are women. The oldest among the group is a 55-year-old woman while the others are aged between 21 and 38 years. All the four returnees from Saudi Arabia are men and are aged between 22 and 43 years. They returned on June 11.

A 78-year-old man and a 22-year-old man with influenza like illness also tested positive. Among the 30 discharged from Government Wenlock Hospital are two one-year-old males and a two-year-old girl. A 70-year-old man with diabetes and pneumonia and a 52-year-old with diabetes continue to be treated in the ICU. In all, 206 active persons are undergoing treatment at the hospital, the bulletin said.

18 more cases in Hassan

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 18 in Hassan district on Friday. Among these, 17 had a history of travelling to Maharashtra and one 60-year-old patient from Channarayapatna taluk showed influenza-like illness (ILI). With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the district increased to 271.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, at a press conference here on Friday, said the 60-year-old had no history of travelling outside the State recently. He visited HIMS in Hassan with a cough on June 10. Later, he was found positive for COVID-19. The administration identified 17 primary contacts, including doctors. “The risk assessment team of the hospital will screen staff who treated him and take their swab samples for tests if necessary. It is not yet clear how he contracted the infection. This is the first case in his village,” the DC said.

In Chikkamagaluru

Two people, including an inmate at the district prison, tested positive for COVID-19 in Chikkamagaluru district on Friday. The 20-year-old inmate is from N.R. Pura taluk. Dr. Bagadi Gautam, Deputy Commissioner, said that a 35-year-old person from Tarikere taluk, who had recently travelled from Udupi taluk, tested positive.

Four positive in Yadgir

Four persons tested positive in Yadgir district on Friday. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 877. As many as 477 patients, including 11 on Friday, have been discharged after treatment so far. Active cases are 399 while one woman passsed away of the disease.

The contacts of P-8227, a 27-year-old female; P-8228, a 31-year-old male; P-8229, a 78-year- old female; and P-8230, a 32-year-old female, who tested positive are under tracing by the authorities.

(With inputs from Mangaluru, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Yadgir)