Two more chain snatchers nabbed in Mysuru

After nabbing three chain snatchers and recovering two gold chains valued around ₹5.5 lakh last week, the Mysuru City police have managed to arrest two more suspected chain snatchers and recovered gold jewellery valued around ₹10 lakh from them.

A statement issued by the Mysuru City police said the suspects were picked up from 22nd West Cross of Ashoka Road in Lashkar Mohalla on June 22 based on a tip-off.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the two suspects were involved in chain snatching and vehicle lifting cases. Based on information provided by them, the police recovered gold jewellery weighing a total of 117 grams valued at ₹10 lakh, besides two two-wheelers used to commit the crimes.

The suspects were allegedly involved in two cases of chain snatching — one in Vidyaranyapuram police station limits and one in Alanahalli police station limits. They were also allegedly involved in one vehicle lifting case registered in Metagalli police station in Mysuru and a temple burglary case at Harohalli police station in Ramanagaram district.

A total of five cases have been solved with the arrest of the two suspects, police said.

The two arrested persons had been involved in chain snatching cases earlier and been sent to jail. They had resumed their criminal activities after coming out of the jail, police said.

