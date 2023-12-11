ADVERTISEMENT

Two more cases related to AEPS scam reported

December 11, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two more cases related to the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) have been reported in the north-division cybercrime police station on Saturday.

A private firm employee from Rajajinagar complained to the police that ₹10,000 had been withdrawn from his account using AEPS on Friday. Meanwhile, a homemaker from Laggere said that ₹3,800 had been withdrawn from her account on November 20 using AEPS. “I have not shared my PIN or bank details with anyone,“ she told the police.

The northeast cybercrime police had arrested two men from Bihar running an AEPS racket, recently. Over 120 cases related to this scam have been registered in the city alone.

The arrested accused Mohammed Parvez Ezdani Ansari, 26, and Abuzar Shamim Akthar were working as data entry operators and had stolen the victims’ biometric details from the government’s Kaveri 2.0 portal (Department of Stamps and Registration) to steal the money through the micro ATM system.

