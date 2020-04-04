Two more cases of monkey fever

Two positive cases of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as monkey fever, have been reported in the district since Friday.

On Friday, a 24-year-old woman from Gundugadde village in Tirthahalli taluk tested positive for KFD. She was an agriculture labourer and was suffering from fever and ache in joints since March 30.

A 34-year-old farmer from Sindhuwadi village in Tirthahalli taluk tested positive for KFD on Saturday. He was suffering from high fever and fatigue. Both patients have been admitted to the Government JC hospital in Tirthahalli for treatment.

Following this, the residents in the villages located in the radius of 5 km around Gundugadde and Sindhuwadi are being vaccinated against the disease. Officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare have conducted meetings in both the villages cautioning the people against venturing into the forest to collect firewood and grazing cattle to avoid coming in contact with the ticks that spread the disease from monkeys to humans.

With this, the total number of positive cases in Shivamogga district since January 1 has risen to 129, including 105 cases from Tirthahalli taluk and 24 cases from Sagar taluk. As many as four persons have succumbed to the disease here during this period.