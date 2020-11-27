Karnataka

Two more arrested

Vijayapura Police on Thursday arrested two more persons in connection with the recent ambush and shoot-out in which Mahadev Sahukar Bhairagonda, rowdy-sheeter, was grievously injured and two of his associates were killed.

Sachin Chouhan and Mallikarjun Patil, both 26, were the arrested persons.

This takes the total number of arrested persons to 26. Investigation is on.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2020 12:34:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/two-more-arrested/article33188745.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY