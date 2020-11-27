Two more arrested

Vijayapura Police on Thursday arrested two more persons in connection with the recent ambush and shoot-out in which Mahadev Sahukar Bhairagonda, rowdy-sheeter, was grievously injured and two of his associates were killed.

Sachin Chouhan and Mallikarjun Patil, both 26, were the arrested persons.

This takes the total number of arrested persons to 26. Investigation is on.