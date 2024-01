January 21, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The District Police have arrested two more persons accused in the gang-rape case in Haveri district.

This takes the number of the arrested to 14. One of the accused is in hospital.

Fish vendors Riyaz Savikeri and Niyaz Darga of Akki Alur village were arrested on Sunday, the police said.

