Two more arrested for abetting suicide of Dalit youth in Kolar

December 03, 2022 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Nangali police on Saturday arrested two people for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 25-year-old youth over road rage in Mulbagal taluk in Kolar on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Shivaraj and Gopalakrishna. The police had arrested another accused, Munivenkatappa, on Friday. All the accused, farmers by profession, had confronted the deceased Uday Kiran, from the Dalit community, and allegedly beaten him up over riding the bike in a rash and negligent manner after tying him to a roadside tree. The accused had even called Kiran’s uncle to inform him, who came to his rescue and later took him to his farmhouse from where he escaped and later ended life allegedly due to humiliation.

Based on the complaint by Nagaraju, uncle of Uday Kiran, the Nangali police have registered a case and arrested the accused. Police said that Uday Kiran was involved in a riot and murder case registered in 2019 and was out on bail.

