Two more accused arrested in Haveri gang rape; BJP demands that govt. set up SIT

January 14, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Continuing investigation of the case of moral policing and gang rape at Nalkar Cross in Hangal, the Haveri District Police have arrested two more men.

Superintendent of Police of Haveri Anshu Kumar told presspersons on Sunday that the police have arrested 19-year-old Mohammed Hussein Walikar and 23-year-old Imra Basheer Jakkinakatte.

One of the two was arrested in Bankapur and the other in Davangere.

Mr. Anshu Kumar also said that as per investigation carried out so far, the accused did not seem to have links with any organisation.

Among the seven accused, the police arrested 24-year-old mechanic Aftab Maqbul Ahmed, 23-year-old merchant Madarsab Mohammed Isaq of Akki Alur in Hangal taluk and 28-year-old autorickshaw driver Abdul Khader Jaffarsab Hanchinamani on January 11.

Another accused, Mohammed Saif Abdul Sattar Savikeri from Akki Alur, who has suffered injuries in a road accident, is being treated at the District Hospital in Haveri. He is likely to be arrested after his treatment is completed.

‘None will be spared’

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Sunday, Minister for Textile, Sugarcane Development, Sugar and Agriculture Marketing and district in-charge Shivanand Patil has strongly condemned the crime and said that none will be spared.

The Minister has said that if the owner of the lodge had reported the incident on the same day, all the accused could have been arrested immediately and there would have been no chance of them escaping.

Already, five of the accused have been arrested, one is undergoing treatment after getting injured in an accident and a hunt is on for another accused, he said.

Suitable and strict directions have been issued to the police to ensure that the victim gets justice, he added.

Mr. Patil also made an appeal to leaders issuing statement not to politicise the issue and said that the government is committed to giving justice to the victim.

Panel chief visits

On Sunday, chairman of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission Abdul Azeem visited Haveri district.

Addressing presspersons, Mr. Azeem said that specific instructions have already been given to the police regarding investigation of the case.

The State Police have been asked to set up a SIT-like team headed by the Superintendent of Police and expedite investigation, he said.

He said that the officials concerned have also been directed to take steps to prevent recurrence of such heinous crimes and that those involved in such heinous crimes are got life imprisonment or capital punishment.

Mr. Azeem said that he has spoken to the victim via video conference and he will take up the issue of providing employment and shelter to her with the State government.

Set up SIT: BJP

In a related development, office-bearers of the BJP State women’s wing led by its president Manjula and vice-president Malavika Avinash visited Haveri.

Expressing dismay over the government not forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by now to conduct thorough investigation in the case, they demanded the immediate setting up of the SIT.

‘Victim shifted’

Addressing presspersons, they said that in order to prevent the BJP delegation from meeting the victim, the police deliberately shifted the victim to Sirsi on the pretext of investigation.

They said that the lone woman Minister in the State Cabinet Lakshmi Hebbalkar has gone missing after the registration of FIR on gang rape.

They said that women are no longer safe under the Congress rule in the State, as rape, extortion and violence against women have increased.

In another related development, Byadgi MLA Basavaraj Shivannavar on Saturday night visited the Santvana Kendra in Haveri where the victim was sheltered, consoled her and gave her a cheque for ₹50,000.

He told presspersons that it was a painful development and they have conveyed to the victim that they will be with her in providing justice to her.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit Haveri district on Monday to take part in pre-scheduled events.

