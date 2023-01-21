Two MLAs from Hassan in talks with Cong., says DKS

January 21, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Hassan

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has said two MLAs of Hassan district are in consultation with leaders of the Congress to join the party.

Speaking at the Praja Dhwani rally in Hassan on Friday, January 20, Mr. Shivakumar said many leaders from other parties had been joining the party in many districts. “Two MLAs from Hassan are in consultation with the party. I don’t want to reveal the names now,” he said.

Former legislator Y.S.V. Datta, who represented Kadur MLA in Chikkamagaluru district, has already joined the party. Former MLA Madhu Bangarappa of Shivamogga district has already joined the party. “Similarly, Srinivasa Gowda of Kolar had quit the JD(S) and joined the Congress. He has invited Siddaramaiah to contest from the constituency,” he said.