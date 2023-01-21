ADVERTISEMENT

Two MLAs from Hassan in talks with Cong., says DKS

January 21, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has said two MLAs of Hassan district are in consultation with leaders of the Congress to join the party.

Speaking at the Praja Dhwani rally in Hassan on Friday, January 20, Mr. Shivakumar said many leaders from other parties had been joining the party in many districts. “Two MLAs from Hassan are in consultation with the party. I don’t want to reveal the names now,” he said.

Former legislator Y.S.V. Datta, who represented Kadur MLA in Chikkamagaluru district, has already joined the party. Former MLA Madhu Bangarappa of Shivamogga district has already joined the party. “Similarly, Srinivasa Gowda of Kolar had quit the JD(S) and joined the Congress. He has invited Siddaramaiah to contest from the constituency,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US